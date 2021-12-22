By Justine O•
Dec 22, 2021
It's a good overview but a little confusing because there's no data shared to practice with. I ended up using the World Population and Google Analytics data sets to try and follow along.
By Cheah C T•
Jan 16, 2022
A guided project that doesn't provide the dataset needed in the project, so all you can do is watch what's the instructor is doing but is not able to follow along.
By Vinay K•
Mar 8, 2022
nice way to present data visualisation
By Mir S A•
Apr 13, 2022
Excellent course tutorial
By Marcelo R D S F•
Apr 29, 2022
very nice
By Akshat D S•
Jul 20, 2021
good
By Luis A V M•
Jan 21, 2022
Me pareció que está bien pero podría mejorar. Saludos. Muchas gracias.
By Rafael V•
Mar 24, 2022
missing a data base for exercise
By Ann V•
Oct 24, 2021
I don't know if I did something wrong, but I didn't have access to any of the data files the instructor was using. I wasn't able to take the same actions, I had to just watch the instructor. I would have enjoyed being able to actually play around with data studio
By Balbir B•
Apr 11, 2022
Beginner level Course