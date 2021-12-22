Chevron Left
About the Course

Google Data Studio is a powerful tool that turns data into reports that easy decision-making tools that lead to better business outcomes. Google Data Studio is easy to use, free and works seamlessly with dozens of applications within and outside of the Google Marketing Suite. You can use Google Studio to connect and integrate data from 100’s of applications including Facebook, Constant Contact, Google Ads, and more. You do not need an advanced background in data, statistics, or graphic arts to create meaningful reports that tell data stories, improve understanding of complex situations, and allow users of all skill levels to analyze data. At the end of this project, you will learn how to create an account, how to navigate the platform, and will create a custom dashboard that will allow you to see the data you need to make business decisions. Together, we will explore the basics of business data and visualization and you will surprise yourself with how easy it is to understand and use data. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Justine O

Dec 22, 2021

It's a good overview but a little confusing because there's no data shared to practice with. I ended up using the World Population and Google Analytics data sets to try and follow along.

By Cheah C T

Jan 16, 2022

A guided project that doesn't provide the dataset needed in the project, so all you can do is watch what's the instructor is doing but is not able to follow along.

By Vinay K

Mar 8, 2022

n​ice way to present data visualisation

By Mir S A

Apr 13, 2022

Excellent course tutorial

By Marcelo R D S F

Apr 29, 2022

very nice

By Akshat D S

Jul 20, 2021

good

By Luis A V M

Jan 21, 2022

Me pareció que está bien pero podría mejorar. Saludos. Muchas gracias.

By Rafael V

Mar 24, 2022

missing a data base for exercise

By Ann V

Oct 24, 2021

I don't know if I did something wrong, but I didn't have access to any of the data files the instructor was using. I wasn't able to take the same actions, I had to just watch the instructor. I would have enjoyed being able to actually play around with data studio

By Balbir B

Apr 11, 2022

Beginner level Course

