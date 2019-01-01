Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path 1 (Enhanced) by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this hands-on guided project, we will master the fundamentals of data analysis and manipulation with Pandas and Python. Pandas is a super powerful, fast, flexible and easy to use open-source data analysis and manipulation tool. This guided project is the first of a series of multiple guided projects (learning path) that is designed for anyone who wants to master data analysis with pandas....