Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas: Learning Path Part 4 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this structured series of hands-on guided projects, we will master the fundamentals of data analysis and manipulation with Pandas and Python. Pandas is a super powerful, fast, flexible and easy to use open-source data analysis and manipulation tool. This guided project is the fourth of a series of multiple guided projects (learning path) that is designed for anyone who wants to master data analysis with pandas.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....