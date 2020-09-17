Chevron Left
In this course you will be introduced to two methods of writing SQL queries that retrieve data from two or more tables. Since one of the functions of a database is to store data in an organized format, many databases are made up of multiple tables. Often, the data output required from the database is made up of data from more than one table. For example, the data that populates a student transcript might come from the Student, Course, and Section tables. While the Student table may provide the student’s name, the name and number of the course might come from the Course table and the specific grade for that course may come from yet another table. While writing SQL queries in SQLiteStudio, you'll learn the SQL syntax required to join tables together as you develop an understanding of how the relationships among tables come into play. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Noble P

Sep 17, 2020

Nice and to the point explanations of the joins mentioned. Good for beginners. Wish they also added Self-Join as well.

By Regina M

Jul 9, 2020

Instructor presented material in a down to earth fashion which made the material easy to understand.

By Dani M

Jul 27, 2020

Almost done with the series, excelent training. Will check more contents from the same instructor.

By Dimitra M

Nov 14, 2020

I got a very good understanding of how to retrieve data from multiple tables.

By Carol C

Jan 12, 2021

Great course that re-solidified the concepts for me.

By MUSTAPHA B

Jun 16, 2020

Great Introduction to SQL using Where clause

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Nice

By sarithanakkala

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By CHIN W L

Apr 6, 2021

the work space is too busy, it is difficult to read or follow the session without interrupting the practical lesson and stopping the video.

By Meena M

May 21, 2020

Thank u toall

By VR

Jul 13, 2021

T​he quality of this course is very good. But the content is half of the normal coursera projects. The instructor could combine two of her courses into just one. For example, this course could be easily combined with 'Retrieve Data with Single-Table SQL Queries' in order to build a single course with normal time duration/length less than 2 hours.

By Swaranjalee P L

Nov 17, 2021

easy to understand

