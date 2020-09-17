NP
Sep 16, 2020
Nice and to the point explanations of the joins mentioned. Good for beginners. Wish they also added Self-Join as well.
RM
Jul 8, 2020
Instructor presented material in a down to earth fashion which made the material easy to understand.
By Noble P•
Sep 17, 2020
By Regina M•
Jul 9, 2020
By Dani M•
Jul 27, 2020
Almost done with the series, excelent training. Will check more contents from the same instructor.
By Dimitra M•
Nov 14, 2020
I got a very good understanding of how to retrieve data from multiple tables.
By Carol C•
Jan 12, 2021
Great course that re-solidified the concepts for me.
By MUSTAPHA B•
Jun 16, 2020
Great Introduction to SQL using Where clause
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 26, 2020
Nice
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By CHIN W L•
Apr 6, 2021
the work space is too busy, it is difficult to read or follow the session without interrupting the practical lesson and stopping the video.
By Meena M•
May 21, 2020
Thank u toall
By VR•
Jul 13, 2021
The quality of this course is very good. But the content is half of the normal coursera projects. The instructor could combine two of her courses into just one. For example, this course could be easily combined with 'Retrieve Data with Single-Table SQL Queries' in order to build a single course with normal time duration/length less than 2 hours.
By Swaranjalee P L•
Nov 17, 2021
easy to understand