Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object Localization with TensorFlow by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
64 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this 2 hour long guided project on creating and training an Object Localization model with TensorFlow. In this guided project, we are going to use TensorFlow's Keras API to create a convolutional neural network which will be trained to classify as well as localize emojis in images. Localization, in this context, means the position of the emojis in the images. This means that the network will have one input and two outputs. Think of this task as a simpler version of Object Detection. In Object Detection, we might have multiple objects in the input images, and an object detection model predicts the classes as well as bounding boxes for all of those objects. In Object Localization, we are working with the assumption that there is just one object in any given image, and our CNN model will classify and localize that object. Please note that you will need prior programming experience in Python. You will also need familiarity with TensorFlow. This is a practical, hands on guided project for learners who already have theoretical understanding of Neural Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks, and optimization algorithms like Gradient Descent but want to understand how to use use TensorFlow to solve computer vision tasks like Object Localization....
1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Object Localization with TensorFlow

By Md. F I

May 16, 2021

Most helpful project. Cleared a lot of things

By Alexandros O

Mar 30, 2021

A very good and helpful project for object detection. It would be absolute 5-stars guided-project if there was also an example for multiple object detection.

By Miguel A Q H

Jul 31, 2021

It is pretty good for ConvNets beginners, but you need to have prior knowlegde in python(OOP, tf, keras, nn programming)

By Lance O L

Mar 31, 2022

If you want to learn the basics and some advanced techniques in TF on object localization, this will help you get to understand each step of the process.

By Md S Q

May 13, 2021

A fine project for CNN beginers.

By Massimiliano D

Apr 29, 2021

very good project

By Balázs N

Aug 1, 2021

Thank you!

By Muhammad I

Apr 1, 2021

I really liked the course and how it was the next step from a classification problem.

By Kleider S V G

Mar 1, 2022

What a good course!

By Oren

May 22, 2021

Thank you for the organizers and the author. I have learned a thing or two. I did not fully enjoyed. I will avoid giving suggestions as I just cannot put my finger on what bothers me. It just did not work for me. Something was wrong.

