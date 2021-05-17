By Md. F I•
May 16, 2021
Most helpful project. Cleared a lot of things
By Alexandros O•
Mar 30, 2021
A very good and helpful project for object detection. It would be absolute 5-stars guided-project if there was also an example for multiple object detection.
By Miguel A Q H•
Jul 31, 2021
It is pretty good for ConvNets beginners, but you need to have prior knowlegde in python(OOP, tf, keras, nn programming)
By Lance O L•
Mar 31, 2022
If you want to learn the basics and some advanced techniques in TF on object localization, this will help you get to understand each step of the process.
By Md S Q•
May 13, 2021
A fine project for CNN beginers.
By Massimiliano D•
Apr 29, 2021
very good project
By Balázs N•
Aug 1, 2021
Thank you!
By Muhammad I•
Apr 1, 2021
I really liked the course and how it was the next step from a classification problem.
By Kleider S V G•
Mar 1, 2022
What a good course!
By Oren•
May 22, 2021
Thank you for the organizers and the author. I have learned a thing or two. I did not fully enjoyed. I will avoid giving suggestions as I just cannot put my finger on what bothers me. It just did not work for me. Something was wrong.