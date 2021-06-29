Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create a supermarket app using OOP Features in Java. You will learn how to code using the main Java OOP Features including Encapsulation, Polymorphism, Inheritance and Abstraction. You will learn how to create a main method to test your code and finalize your application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By steven v

Jun 29, 2021

Good first intro into OOP. Explanations remain fairly high level and I had some issues with the interface used (the coding section kept automatically hiding)

