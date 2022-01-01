Optimiza las comunicaciones organizacionales con Slack
Mapeo de actores y reconocimiento estructural de la organización
Mapeo de actores y reconocimiento estructural de la organización
En muchas organizaciones existen demasiados enredos para la comunicación interna: e-mails, cartas, empapelados en los pasillos, whatsapp desprolijos, etc ¿Entonces? Al finalizar este proyecto guiado tendrás las habilidades necesarias para crear un espacio de trabajo en Slack, el cual estará optimizado para flexibilizar, gestionar y ordenar las comunicaciones organizacionales. Aprendiendo a crear los distintos canales y configurar algunos bots que te harán la vida mucho más sencilla. Con el fin de reconocer los actores involucrados, aprenderás a realizar un breve mapeo de actores para lograr ponerlos en conversación en miras de cumplir los objetivos deseados de la organización. (Recuerda tener acceso a Google Drive) El proyecto está orientado a personas principiantes en Slack, estudiantes o profesionales, que quieran aprender en 1 hora, cómo agilizar las comunicaciones internas dentro de una organización con Slack. ¿Querés gestionar con más fluidez las comunicaciones internas con el software más popular de gestión de equipos en el mundo? ¡Te espero!
Manejo Slack
Team Management
Comunicación Organizacional
Gestion de equipos
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a Slack
Agregar y controlar la configuración de los canales en Slack.
Reconocer a los participantes de los distintos canales.
OPCIONAL: Practicamos las habilidades aprendidas en las tareas anteriores.
Realizar otras configuraciones y a modificar los marcadores
Te presento ¡Los Bots y Aplicaciones!
OPCIONAL: Desafío final
