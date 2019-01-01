Create a workspace for a team project on Slack
Create a workspace to communicate and collaborate as a team
Learn how to add channels and include team members inside of them
Be able to upload or attach documents in an organized method
Create a workspace to communicate and collaborate as a team
Learn how to add channels and include team members inside of them
Be able to upload or attach documents in an organized method
Have you ever felt that email is too formal when working with a team for a long time. Yet Whatsapp is unprofessional and disorganized? In this guided project, we’ll be using Slack to create an organizational workspace for a team collaboration. Throughout the project, you will be able to construct your own workspace on Slack for a team-based project, compose three different channels to organize the project, and formulate a team chat with individual members of their team. This project is for beginner users of Slack who want an easy to use method of communicating and aligning with their teams for their project. This project is unique because it introduces you to one of the most popular team-managing softwares that is used world-wide. Let's get started! Slack offers a great balance between the chatting features which allows you to immediately send to team members notifications and communicate effectively together in a friendly, down-to-earth manner, while still maintaining some professional organizational benefits.
Communication
Organizing (Management)
Team Management
Slack
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account and workspace on Slack.
Add and control channels. Customize your workspace.
Create a post inside a channel and connect to another software (OneDrive).
Optional: Practice Activity
Create a reminder, initiate a team chat and begin a discussion.
Upload a document and add a bookmark onto a channel.
Optional: Capstone
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.