Learner Reviews & Feedback for Optimization of SQL query Tuning and Performance by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to professionally write queries with better performance using some techniques and improve the performance of queries and make the execution time faster. It provides you with the important steps to tune your queries. database tuning is essential to easily organizing and accessing database data by creating different types of indexes to improve performance. and in applying the hash, nest loop joins and merge join strategies. You will also be able to create tables and insert data. And You will be able to execute queries using Explain and Explain Analyze. This guided project is for people in the field of data and data engineering. people who want to learn how to improve the performance of queries and make the execution time faster. It provides you with the important steps to tune your queries....
By Md M R K

Jul 1, 2021

This course gives a precise idea about only checking the timing performance. this will help when there is a big chunk of queries where there are multi level execution is required. otherwise for single chunk limited result codes these terms are not needed as per my opinion. The instructor should try to explain a more about the function of the things or provide some links for the students to study.As a guided project the content was absolutely fine and to the point.

By Daniel W

May 15, 2022

Only very basic content. More interesting parts (index and merge types) is not really explained, just described verbally, without any (even textual) visualisation.

By Daniel W

Jul 9, 2021

Very little to no information on how to optimize or tune SQL queries

By Sundar K

Sep 18, 2021

Content needs to be improved

