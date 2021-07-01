By Md M R K•
Jul 1, 2021
This course gives a precise idea about only checking the timing performance. this will help when there is a big chunk of queries where there are multi level execution is required. otherwise for single chunk limited result codes these terms are not needed as per my opinion. The instructor should try to explain a more about the function of the things or provide some links for the students to study.As a guided project the content was absolutely fine and to the point.
By Daniel W•
May 15, 2022
Only very basic content. More interesting parts (index and merge types) is not really explained, just described verbally, without any (even textual) visualisation.
By Daniel W•
Jul 9, 2021
Very little to no information on how to optimize or tune SQL queries
By Sundar K•
Sep 18, 2021
Content needs to be improved