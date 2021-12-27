Chevron Left
Back to Overview of Data Visualization

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Overview of Data Visualization by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
43 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will develop an understanding and appreciation for data visualization. You will review the benefits of data visualization as you examine existing examples of data that is displayed in a variety of visual formats. In addition, you will gain some hands-on experience in building your own data visualization examples by aggregating data and generating simple charts in Google Sheets. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Overview of Data Visualization

By Onyero W O

Dec 27, 2021

Well prepared and i appreciate the effort put into the material. Thanks

By Juan B J

May 17, 2022

Very interesting. Thank you very much.

By Faris A N

Dec 6, 2021

cool

By Shailja K

Apr 14, 2022

no

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder