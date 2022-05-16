Learner Reviews & Feedback for Performance Testing with JMeter for absolute beginners by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
11 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
JMeter is one of the most widely used performance testing and load testing tools in this industry. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn 1. Basics of performance testing
2. JMeter components like samplers, config elements, listeners etc
3. Sending HTTP requests using JMeter
4. Defining config elements
5. Sending HTTP POST/PUT/PATCH and DELETE requests in Jmeter
6. Reading from CSV file using CSV config element
7. Applying load
8. Installing custom plugins
9. Generating load or traffic with custom thread groups10. Custom graph listeners in JMeter...
