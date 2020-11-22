CC
Jan 11, 2021
Class was good. I couldn't find the answer to one of the quiz questions even after going back to the lesson referring to it.
AC
Dec 29, 2020
A complete and easy to understand course on SQL aggregate function.
By Eric J•
Nov 22, 2020
This is an easy, basic course for SQL aggregate functions. This is definitely for beginners and the instructor makes a few mistakes and uses some unusual contract examples. However, it was a quick, nice refresher and for those looking to practice aggregate functions, it covers the core topics well. I especially liked the provided sql scripts so you can quickly create your test databases and test on your own system using your SQL dialect of preference. This was my first time to use PostgreSQL and I enjoyed it. It has a few things I like better than MySQL. I like the latter and had it installed prior to taking this course. Thus, I won't be uninstalling it or replacing it but PostgreSQL is a great alternative.
By Carol C•
Jan 12, 2021
By Ashish C•
Dec 30, 2020
By Daniel L M•
Oct 16, 2020
A good course to take!!
By rohithasree d•
Sep 29, 2020
Good