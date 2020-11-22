Chevron Left
Back to Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
58 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to retrieve data from tables in a database using SQL SELECT statement with SQL Aggregate functions. The aggregate functions we will consider in this project are COUNT, SUM, MIN, MAX and AVG. Aggregate functions are used to summarize data from rows of a table into a single value. In addition, you will learn how to set conditions on the output of an aggregate function using the HAVING clause. Finally, you will learn how to tidy up the result set of aggregate functions using the ROUND function. Note: You do not need to be a data administrator or data analyst to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with querying databases using SQL SELECT statement suffice for this project. If you are not familiar with SQL and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided projects titled “Performing Data definition and Manipulation in SQL." and “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement”...

Top reviews

CC

Jan 11, 2021

Class was good. I couldn't find the answer to one of the quiz questions even after going back to the lesson referring to it.

AC

Dec 29, 2020

A complete and easy to understand course on SQL aggregate function.

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions

By Eric J

Nov 22, 2020

This is an easy, basic course for SQL aggregate functions. This is definitely for beginners and the instructor makes a few mistakes and uses some unusual contract examples. However, it was a quick, nice refresher and for those looking to practice aggregate functions, it covers the core topics well. I especially liked the provided sql scripts so you can quickly create your test databases and test on your own system using your SQL dialect of preference. This was my first time to use PostgreSQL and I enjoyed it. It has a few things I like better than MySQL. I like the latter and had it installed prior to taking this course. Thus, I won't be uninstalling it or replacing it but PostgreSQL is a great alternative.

By Carol C

Jan 12, 2021

Class was good. I couldn't find the answer to one of the quiz questions even after going back to the lesson referring to it.

By Ashish C

Dec 30, 2020

A complete and easy to understand course on SQL aggregate function.

By Daniel L M

Oct 16, 2020

A good course to take!!

By rohithasree d

Sep 29, 2020

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder