AP
Jul 28, 2020
it was good session for DML process and understand functionality of alter, drop and delete syntax.\n\nalso good example to understand to copy data from other table.
S
Jul 10, 2020
i have a issue with third party rhyme,my work was loss at the middle however i learnt via instructor .
By Amol P•
Jul 29, 2020
By suraj a•
Jul 11, 2020
By Ashish C•
Dec 30, 2020
Thank you Coursera for bringing an affordable and easy to understand interactive course.
By Andrés D M V•
Nov 28, 2020
It's an interesting project with excellent explanations, very recommended.
By Subodh A•
Oct 20, 2020
A very good hands on course for learning DDL and DML in PostgreSQL.
By Yashvi N•
Aug 26, 2020
really appreciate the instructor who made it so easy to understand.
By Qasim I•
Jan 25, 2021
Excellent teacher and excellent project...
By L.GIRIDHARAN S - C•
Aug 26, 2020
ITS VERY HELPFUL TO LEARN FOR AS
By Goutham•
Sep 11, 2020
good in way of teaching
By Wilfred G•
Feb 10, 2021
Great intro course
By PAVITHRA B•
Aug 24, 2020
VERY GOOD COURSE
By Kimiko A•
Dec 14, 2020
Great overview!
By Ziyad E A•
Sep 12, 2020
nice course
By TANIKANTI V K S - C•
Sep 8, 2020
Excellent
By Isaac S•
Jul 8, 2020
Thanks.
By BOMMIDI H K S - C•
Sep 11, 2020
Good
By NELLURI P V•
Aug 19, 2020
Good
By Kedar M W•
Mar 12, 2021
THIS COURSE WILL GIVE YOU A QUICK HANDS ON AND BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF SQL. VERY USEFUL AND WELL PUT TOGETHER. THE GUIDED TASK WAS GOOD BUT THE PLATFORM WAS DATED AND I KEEP LOOSE SYNC WHERE IT DIDN'T SAVE MY WORK. SO I JUST HAD TO WATCH.
By Stanley G•
Mar 18, 2022
Definitly a great primer course in your data science journey! Data science is forever changeing and morphing, it is a journey not a destination.
By LEE S•
Feb 4, 2021
Good.
By JANAGANI S K S - C•
Aug 26, 2020
Good