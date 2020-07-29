Chevron Left
Back to Performing Data Definition and Manipulation in SQL

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Performing Data Definition and Manipulation in SQL by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
102 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use SQL data definition statements for various data definition tasks and how to use SQL data manipulation statements for data manipulation tasks such as updating records in a table. In addition, you will learn how to upload a CSV file into a database using PostgreSQL....

Top reviews

AP

Jul 28, 2020

it was good session for DML process and understand functionality of alter, drop and delete syntax.\n\nalso good example to understand to copy data from other table.

S

Jul 10, 2020

i have a issue with third party rhyme,my work was loss at the middle however i learnt via instructor .

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Performing Data Definition and Manipulation in SQL

By Amol P

Jul 29, 2020

it was good session for DML process and understand functionality of alter, drop and delete syntax.

also good example to understand to copy data from other table.

By suraj a

Jul 11, 2020

i have a issue with third party rhyme,my work was loss at the middle however i learnt via instructor .

By Ashish C

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you Coursera for bringing an affordable and easy to understand interactive course.

By Andrés D M V

Nov 28, 2020

It's an interesting project with excellent explanations, very recommended.

By Subodh A

Oct 20, 2020

A very good hands on course for learning DDL and DML in PostgreSQL.

By Yashvi N

Aug 26, 2020

really appreciate the instructor who made it so easy to understand.

By Qasim I

Jan 25, 2021

Excellent teacher and excellent project...

By L.GIRIDHARAN S - C

Aug 26, 2020

ITS VERY HELPFUL TO LEARN FOR AS

By Goutham

Sep 11, 2020

good in way of teaching

By Wilfred G

Feb 10, 2021

Great intro course

By PAVITHRA B

Aug 24, 2020

VERY GOOD COURSE

By Kimiko A

Dec 14, 2020

Great overview!

By Ziyad E A

Sep 12, 2020

nice course

By TANIKANTI V K S - C

Sep 8, 2020

Excellent

By Isaac S

Jul 8, 2020

Thanks.

By BOMMIDI H K S - C

Sep 11, 2020

Good

By NELLURI P V

Aug 19, 2020

Good

By Kedar M W

Mar 12, 2021

THIS COURSE WILL GIVE YOU A QUICK HANDS ON AND BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF SQL. VERY USEFUL AND WELL PUT TOGETHER. THE GUIDED TASK WAS GOOD BUT THE PLATFORM WAS DATED AND I KEEP LOOSE SYNC WHERE IT DIDN'T SAVE MY WORK. SO I JUST HAD TO WATCH.

By Stanley G

Mar 18, 2022

D​efinitly a great primer course in your data science journey! Data science is forever changeing and morphing, it is a journey not a destination.

By LEE S

Feb 4, 2021

Good.

By JANAGANI S K S - C

Aug 26, 2020

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder