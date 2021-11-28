Learner Reviews & Feedback for Plots Creation using Matplotlib Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to add the data in the CSV file to Pandas data frame, plot the graph, and set marker type and color. You will also be able to apply labels, change font size, add grid lines and legends. Finally, you will be able to create the boxplot and save the graph as an image using the matplotlib and seaborn libraries, which are the most important libraries in python that are used for Data Visualization. You can create bar-plots, scatter-plots, histograms, and a lot more with them.
This guided project is for people in the field of data and data analysis. people who want to learn python and Pandas library. It provides you with the important steps to be a data analyst. Moreover, it equips you with the knowledge of python's native data structures...
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Plots Creation using Matplotlib Python
By Victor M
•
Nov 27, 2021
I wanted an introduction to Matplotlib. I got it. I just have a feeling that more could have been done during this time.