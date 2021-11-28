Chevron Left
Back to Plots Creation using Matplotlib Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Plots Creation using Matplotlib Python by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to add the data in the CSV file to Pandas data frame, plot the graph, and set marker type and color. You will also be able to apply labels, change font size, add grid lines and legends. Finally, you will be able to create the boxplot and save the graph as an image using the matplotlib and seaborn libraries, which are the most important libraries in python that are used for Data Visualization. You can create bar-plots, scatter-plots, histograms, and a lot more with them. This guided project is for people in the field of data and data analysis. people who want to learn python and Pandas library. It provides you with the important steps to be a data analyst. Moreover, it equips you with the knowledge of python's native data structures...
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Plots Creation using Matplotlib Python

By Victor M

Nov 27, 2021

I wanted an introduction to Matplotlib. I got it. I just have a feeling that more could have been done during this time.

By Suman S

Feb 20, 2021

It is an average course. Good for beginners.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder