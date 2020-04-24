Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to optimize a two-asset portfolio at the optimum risk-to-return with finding the maximum Sharpe ratio. To achieve this, we will be working around the Sharpe ratios of two given assets, we will find the efficient frontier of these assets, and find where they intersect the best by utilizing the Markowitz Model. The content of this course draws on the knowledge of Project: Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets, so you are highly recommended to take it first if you are not familiar with how the Sharpe ratio is calculated and don’t have an understanding of how the risk-to-return metrics work. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....

PP

Jul 11, 2020

This is a very good course for peoples. People can gain a lot of knowledge from this course...I loved doing this course....

SJ

Jun 7, 2020

This guided course help me to understand about the two asset diversification portfolio

By Akshay D

Apr 24, 2020

Google docs should not be used at all. The concept of plotting Sharpe ratio, Mean and SD in a Scatter was not at all clear. Side by side screens decresed the speed by 70%. Poor execution of project. Not recommended.

By Nihar S

May 10, 2020

Good foundation course for learning application of Markowitz Model. Kudos !

By Nishant P

Apr 27, 2020

Loved it. Thank You, sir, for making it easy.

By PAL A V P

Jul 12, 2020

By Helio F

Jul 13, 2021

Ótima experiencia com esse curso recomendo as outras pessoas para que fazem bom proveito desse curso .

By Muhammad A

Dec 11, 2021

Very interesting and guide full for me . This is new for me I learn it . I give 10/10

By shukla s

Jun 8, 2020

By Pulkit K

Jun 7, 2020

Very informative things to enhance your knowledge and build your career in Finance

By Brenda L G R

Oct 12, 2020

The course is great as introduction of Markowitz Model.

By Leo S

Nov 6, 2020

Amazing, this instructor explains so clear.

By John D

Dec 22, 2021

not interested - cannot seem to unenroll

By rishabh m t

Sep 8, 2020

Highly relatable and informative project

By FRANCESCO A

Aug 4, 2020

excellent project and awesome professor.

By Ropafadzo T

Feb 18, 2022

it is quite an informative course

By Abad R C

May 3, 2020

This Course was very dinamic

By Jahirul I

Jul 17, 2020

Well optimized course!

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By VEDA B

May 6, 2020

Excellent teaching

By MESA S E A

Apr 4, 2021

Excelent Course

By Regina M

Oct 1, 2020

great teacher

By B. O

May 5, 2020

Great course

By Rajnish K

May 12, 2022

op hai vaai

By Allu P K

Jul 2, 2020

nice course

By Dhairya M J

Jun 2, 2020

NIce Course

By akshaya n

May 16, 2021

useful

