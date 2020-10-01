Chevron Left
4.5
stars
145 ratings
34 reviews

Vim, or vi improved, is a standard editor on Linux. It comes with virtually every version of Linux out there and is available on Mac and Windows as well. If you are in a situation where you need to edit from the command line, for example when you ssh into another system, vim will be there. Vim is an ordinary text editor, like notepad. It inserts no special characters into the text document unless you tell it to. Vim has some powerful commands that make it fast and efficient. Vim also has a large user community, so once you are up and running with it, you can easily find the commands you are looking for online. In this course, you will clean and standardize a Vocabulary list file using Vim commands. You will come away with a gentle and not overwhelming introduction to the Vim editor. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Nicole T

Oct 1, 2020

I enjoyed it as my first project-based course. It was easy to finish although I did struggle with the split-screen function. Recommended.

By Ava L

Sep 14, 2020

this lesson was great. it is somewhat hard at first but when you do really understand it, you find it to be a very interesting lesson.

By Jatin K

Sep 15, 2020

Thank you so much instructor,I really enjoyed the project and now have a firm grip over the editor

By John C

Dec 4, 2020

Great overview of vim, a key tool for working on the command line

By 19BCA067-JAGANATHAN V B

Sep 12, 2020

Practical vim editor commends Linux is very useful

By Rajendra S

Oct 15, 2021

Great skill of Linux for VIM Command beginner.

By Rishav D

Aug 4, 2020

want to learn Vim this is where you start.

By Venkateshwara R

Mar 15, 2021

Need to Provide Student hands Experience

By Em

Mar 24, 2022

The course is perfect for vim beginner.

By Anitalily B

Sep 9, 2020

Good. Gained knowledge. Easy to learn.

By Pradeesh J

Sep 9, 2020

Good gain knowledge easy to understand

By Nevindra D

Sep 21, 2020

Good for building foundation

By Ishmam I

Sep 10, 2020

Pretty easy and good one.

By Siman S

Sep 20, 2020

IT WAS A GREAT COURSE

By TWIZERIMANA J C

Sep 11, 2020

The course is Good!

By NIHAL T

Sep 10, 2020

GREAT COURSE !

