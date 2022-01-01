Chevron Left
Back to Processing IoT Hub data streams with Azure Stream Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Processing IoT Hub data streams with Azure Stream Analytics by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, we will learn to create an IoT hub in the Azure cloud, register an IoT device within that IoT hub, send telemetry data from a raspberry pi web simulator to the IoT hub, create an Azure storage account and create stream analytics job with IoT hub as input and storage account as output so that we can store the sensor data on the Azure storage. Not only this, we will also see how we can perform queries and store specific telemetry data on the Azure storage. You must have some basic knowledge on working with Azure....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder