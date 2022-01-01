Learner Reviews & Feedback for Processing IoT Hub data streams with Azure Stream Analytics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, we will learn to create an IoT hub in the Azure cloud, register an IoT device within that IoT hub, send telemetry data from a raspberry pi web simulator to the IoT hub, create an Azure storage account and create stream analytics job with IoT hub as input and storage account as output so that we can store the sensor data on the Azure storage. Not only this, we will also see how we can perform queries and store specific telemetry data on the Azure storage.
You must have some basic knowledge on working with Azure....