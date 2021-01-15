Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing Advanced Programme Delivery Framework in ClickUp by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating Programme framework for the Delivery Phases for diverse programmes. You will utilise a logical diagramming plan in an agile environment to develop the solution. This will enable you to identify and classify the required process for programmes and the functionality of domains involved in such complex undertaking. Furthermore, it will help develop a structural model for learning about the field of Programme Management.
This Guided Project is essential for individuals wanting to learn about the field, or looking to transition into working in Programme Management. This guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in an agile environment with ClickUp to engage in a hands-on learning experience....
By Marissa W
•
Jan 15, 2021
Mr. Albert's explanations were concise and wonderfully crafted. He even provided viewpoints on what should and should not be included in fields where he should have just listed pointers. Amazing!