Developing a Programme Management Blueprint with ClickUp
By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating Programme Management blueprint for diverse projects and disciplines. You will utilise a logical diagramming plan in an agile environment to develop the solution. This will enable you to identify and classify the required phases for programmes and the functionality of domains involved in such complex process. Furthermore, it will help develop a structural model for learning about the field of Programme Management. This is essential for individuals wanting to learn about the field, or looking to transition into working in Programme Management. This guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in an agile environment with ClickUp to engage in a hands-on learning experience.
stakeholders managment
Risk Management
Benefits Realisation Management
Program Management
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Starting with ClickUp and exploring its features
Importing the logical diagram and customising the programme environment
Creating a Programme Framework for The Feasibility Phase [ Part 1 ]
Creating a Programme Framework for The Feasibility Phase [ Part 2 ]
Creating a Programme Framework for The Definition Phase
Creating a Programme Framework for The Delivery Phase
Creating a Programme Framework for The Closing Phase
by BBMay 11, 2022
I mostly skimmed the content so I cannot rate it clearly, but the quiz had an annoying bug.
by PRMay 21, 2022
Execellent! I found it very detailed and meaningful. Thank you and sincere regards.
