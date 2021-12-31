By anuradha•
Dec 31, 2021
Very helpful :)
By Kadeen N W•
Nov 22, 2021
Detailed, hands-on experience with the ClickUp software, alongside clear contextualisation of programme (and project) management concepts is provided. Greatly enjoyed the experience, and am looking forward to trying out the other two guided projects.
By Payel R•
May 22, 2022
Execellent! I found it very detailed and meaningful. Thank you and sincere regards.
By Tilak K G•
Nov 22, 2021
Developing a Programme Management Blueprint with Click Up is awesome, It is easy to use and a very good hands-on learning platform, can take the pressure, multi-project, Programmes, internal-external accessibility, Apps usages, Import-export files exchanges facility, time, resources, stakeholders management within budget.
Thanks, Coursera Team, and instructor
By Brianna B•
May 12, 2022
I mostly skimmed the content so I cannot rate it clearly, but the quiz had an annoying bug.