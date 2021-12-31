Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating Programme Management blueprint for diverse projects and disciplines. You will utilise a logical diagramming plan in an agile environment to develop the solution. This will enable you to identify and classify the required phases for programmes and the functionality of domains involved in such complex process. Furthermore, it will help develop a structural model for learning about the field of Programme Management. This is essential for individuals wanting to learn about the field, or looking to transition into working in Programme Management. This guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in an agile environment with ClickUp to engage in a hands-on learning experience....

By anuradha

Dec 31, 2021

Very helpful :)

By Kadeen N W

Nov 22, 2021

Detailed, hands-on experience with the ClickUp software, alongside clear contextualisation of programme (and project) management concepts is provided. Greatly enjoyed the experience, and am looking forward to trying out the other two guided projects.

By Payel R

May 22, 2022

Execellent! I found it very detailed and meaningful. Thank you and sincere regards.

By Tilak K G

Nov 22, 2021

Developing a Programme Management Blueprint with Click Up is awesome, It is easy to use and a very good hands-on learning platform, can take the pressure, multi-project, Programmes, internal-external accessibility, Apps usages, Import-export files exchanges facility, time, resources, stakeholders management within budget.

Thanks, Coursera Team, and instructor

By Brianna B

May 12, 2022

I mostly skimmed the content so I cannot rate it clearly, but the quiz had an annoying bug.

