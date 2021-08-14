Learner Reviews & Feedback for Program Stakeholders Management in ClickUp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating Program stakeholders Management artefacts for the Planning Phase for diverse programs. You will utilise a logical diagramming plan in an agile environment to develop the solution. This will enable you to identify and classify the required components for stakeholder planning and management. Furthermore, it will help develop a structural model for learning about the field of Program Management.
If you are interested in building up the knowledge leading to this guided project, the following is the link to:
[ Developing Programme Management Blueprint with ClickUp]
https://www.coursera.org/projects/program-blueprint
[Advanced Programme Planning Phases Framework in ClickUp]
https://www.coursera.org/projects/program-advanced-planning
This Guided Project is essential for individuals wanting to learn about the field, or looking to transition into working in Program Management. This guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in an agile environment with ClickUp to engage in a hands-on learning experience....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Program Stakeholders Management in ClickUp