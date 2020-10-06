Chevron Left
Programming in C#: A comprehensive approach to C# Fundamentals by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
167 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to start in your computer programming path using one of the most relevant programming languages: C#. You will get a good understanding on the basics of how Visual Studio 2019 compiles console-based programs. Finally, this class will pave the way to expanding intermediate C# concepts by creating a good foundation for you in very important concepts such as C# data types, decision making, looping and C# methods. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

PS

Nov 19, 2020

ES UN CURSO MUY CORTO, PERO ENTRETENIDO. APRENDERAS CONCEPTOS INTERMEDIOS Y FUNCIONES Y DEMAS...

DO

Dec 1, 2020

Great introductory course. Would recommend clearer audio and speaking next time. Thank you!

By Jokubas R

Oct 6, 2020

Do NOT enrol. This instructor manages to take chapter 1 of any C# book and present it in a tangled mess of often incomprehensible English, rushed and glossed over concepts, silent coding without any comments, mistakes in the code, delay between new instructions and visual material. All in all - a poor learning experience and an utter waste of time. If you have to pay for this, please, save that money for literally anything else.

By Fernando G

Jun 25, 2020

The quality is so poor, the videos are cutted and can be seen very well, and the interface where you should practices doesn't work.

By Daniela C

Nov 23, 2020

It was a good course to start learning C#, but maybe it was a little short in time

By GHULAM J

Jun 24, 2020

This is very help full and Please allow my certificate on my gmail account.

By PAULINO P S

Nov 20, 2020

By Daryll J A O

Dec 2, 2020

By Rajesh K

Dec 27, 2021

its short and sweet with all imp content i like too much

By BUTALELE I L

Aug 1, 2020

Womderful!!!

Thank you to my lecturer.

By Sushmita B

Mar 2, 2021

Very well explained

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By Dr. U K K S N

Jul 15, 2020

Simple and clear.

By LESTER M C

Oct 22, 2020

awesome !!!!!!!

By Abdullah B H

Jul 14, 2020

Excellent!....

By Daniel L M

Jul 8, 2020

Good Course!!

By Alexander G

Apr 13, 2021

Liked it!

By TUSHAR B

Jul 9, 2020

Good

By Hridoy

Jun 27, 2020

good

By tale p

Jun 27, 2020

good

By Joseph E M

Oct 30, 2020

Very good course, interesting content but I would suggest to introduce more personal work.

By JONATAN A C

Aug 23, 2020

Práctico y muy útil para introducirse en el lenguaje C#

By Khushbu S

May 17, 2022

it is good experiance . Face accent problem.

By Symon F

Oct 11, 2020

A very good project to get started with C#

By Prakash M

Jul 12, 2020

Nice. Thank you for this practice project.

By Md. R H

Jul 19, 2020

Very easy to learn for begginers

By Esteban C

Jul 26, 2020

Fue demasiado sencillo!

