Nov 19, 2020
ES UN CURSO MUY CORTO, PERO ENTRETENIDO. APRENDERAS CONCEPTOS INTERMEDIOS Y FUNCIONES Y DEMAS...
Dec 1, 2020
Great introductory course. Would recommend clearer audio and speaking next time. Thank you!
By Jokubas R•
Oct 6, 2020
Do NOT enrol. This instructor manages to take chapter 1 of any C# book and present it in a tangled mess of often incomprehensible English, rushed and glossed over concepts, silent coding without any comments, mistakes in the code, delay between new instructions and visual material. All in all - a poor learning experience and an utter waste of time. If you have to pay for this, please, save that money for literally anything else.
By Fernando G•
Jun 25, 2020
The quality is so poor, the videos are cutted and can be seen very well, and the interface where you should practices doesn't work.
By Daniela C•
Nov 23, 2020
It was a good course to start learning C#, but maybe it was a little short in time
By GHULAM J•
Jun 24, 2020
This is very help full and Please allow my certificate on my gmail account.
By PAULINO P S•
Nov 20, 2020
By Daryll J A O•
Dec 2, 2020
By Daryll J A O•
Dec 2, 2020
Great introductory course. Would recommend clearer audio and speaking next time. Thank you!
By Rajesh K•
Dec 27, 2021
its short and sweet with all imp content i like too much
By BUTALELE I L•
Aug 1, 2020
Womderful!!!
Thank you to my lecturer.
By Sushmita B•
Mar 2, 2021
Very well explained
By Gangone R•
Jul 2, 2020
very useful course
By Dr. U K K S N•
Jul 15, 2020
Simple and clear.
By LESTER M C•
Oct 22, 2020
awesome !!!!!!!
By Abdullah B H•
Jul 14, 2020
Excellent!....
By Daniel L M•
Jul 8, 2020
Good Course!!
By Alexander G•
Apr 13, 2021
Liked it!
By TUSHAR B•
Jul 9, 2020
Good
By Hridoy•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By tale p•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By Joseph E M•
Oct 30, 2020
Very good course, interesting content but I would suggest to introduce more personal work.
By JONATAN A C•
Aug 23, 2020
Práctico y muy útil para introducirse en el lenguaje C#
By Khushbu S•
May 17, 2022
it is good experiance . Face accent problem.
By Symon F•
Oct 11, 2020
A very good project to get started with C#
By Prakash M•
Jul 12, 2020
Nice. Thank you for this practice project.
By Md. R H•
Jul 19, 2020
Very easy to learn for begginers
By Esteban C•
Jul 26, 2020
Fue demasiado sencillo!