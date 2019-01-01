Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Management: How to Create a Gantt Chart in Wrike by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create an interactive Gantt chart to plan a Birthday party event using Wrike. You will also be able to follow the general interface of Wrike to create your own spaces, folders, projects, and tasks. You will develop organizational skills that aid you in managing several tasks and projects simultaneously. The target for this guided project is to complete a Gantt chart to plan for a project. Gantt charting allows you to follow up on your tasks and gives you an idea of the duration of each task compared to one another.
This guided project is for beginners who want to organize and manage several projects including project managers, team leaders, and entrepreneurs. It’s also a great tool to use to organize your day to day activities in general. It will benefit your career development by aiding you to follow up with all of your projects and tasks in one place. It will also help you organize and align your team members and/ or employees.
Wrike is an online software that enables you to add all of your important projects and events in your personal and professional lives. It gives you several methods of preparing and viewing the information you add to it including assigning tasks to team members and adding deadlines....