Airtable is a cloud collaboration service that combines the features of databases and spreadsheets. In this 1.5 hour guided project, you will learn the basics of relational database and get up to speed with Airtable and create a project tracker. No prior experience is required. Although experience with spreadsheets is helpful. A free account with Airtable is required. Signing up before starting the class is recommended....

By Nivea B

Apr 6, 2022

Great introduction to Airtable. Very easy to follow.

