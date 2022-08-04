Learner Reviews & Feedback for Prototypes in Figma: Creating an Initial Low Fidelity Design by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Why should you learn Figma, and UX/UI design and process principles? Figma is currently one of the most used tools in the UX/UI design field, it's simple and powerful. Having solid design and process skills will help you interpret the user's needs and remove roadblocks, creating a smooth and simple user flow. In this 1.5 hours long Guided Project you will learn how to identify and build a user experience process, how to design a user interface and implement a functional user experience prototype. To achieve this we will work through. This project is really unique as it enables you, in a very short time, to think critically and cover all aspects of UX/UI design, building a concrete output for your study and work portfolio. In order to be successful in this project, it will be preferable, however not mandatory, for you to have a basic understanding of UX/UI fundamental principles, and an introductory knowledge of Figma....