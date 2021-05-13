ND
Nov 27, 2021
Excellent, it was very useful. I really liked the fact that was interactive with possibility to practice the commands. Ryan was very good instructor and very understandable in his explanations
ST
Apr 20, 2021
Really great hands on learning for a new python coder to start using gradual build up.
By Bob A•
May 13, 2021
The instructor shows you how to complete a task and then you have the chance to try to complete a similar task on your own. Then you continue the video to see how the instructor completed it. 3 out of the 8 practice tasks the instructor said "I haven't shown you how to do this yet so you would have to had to Google it to complete it". It would have been better and less frustrating if he would have taught the information before we tried to guess at it.
By Shiraz T•
Apr 21, 2021
By Jean-Michel P•
Apr 8, 2021
Really quick and to the point hands on crash course on the basics of Python.
By Carlos E C•
May 20, 2021
optimo para uma introdução basica em Python
By Natira D•
Nov 28, 2021
By Marco S S C•
Nov 8, 2021
good really good
By CRISTINA D M•
Nov 5, 2021
Nice
By Mayuri S M•
Dec 16, 2021
nice cousesr
By Sakis G•
Dec 21, 2021
very good
By Raju K•
Nov 28, 2021
good