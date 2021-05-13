Chevron Left
In this hands-on guided project, we will learn Python programming fundamentals and build our first program in Python. We will learn understand variables assignment, differentiate between various data types in python such as strings, lists, integer and float, learn the difference between for and while loops, develop functions in python, perform math operations, get information from User and Print data on the screen, and develop a simple game in Python. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

ND

Nov 27, 2021

Excellent, it was very useful. I really liked the fact that was interactive with possibility to practice the commands. Ryan was very good instructor and very understandable in his explanations

ST

Apr 20, 2021

Really great hands on learning for a new python coder to start using gradual build up.

By Bob A

May 13, 2021

The instructor shows you how to complete a task and then you have the chance to try to complete a similar task on your own. Then you continue the video to see how the instructor completed it. 3 out of the 8 practice tasks the instructor said "I haven't shown you how to do this yet so you would have to had to Google it to complete it". It would have been better and less frustrating if he would have taught the information before we tried to guess at it.

By Shiraz T

Apr 21, 2021

Really great hands on learning for a new python coder to start using gradual build up.

By Jean-Michel P

Apr 8, 2021

Really quick and to the point hands on crash course on the basics of Python.

By Carlos E C

May 20, 2021

optimo para uma introdução basica em Python

By Natira D

Nov 28, 2021

Excellent, it was very useful. I really liked the fact that was interactive with possibility to practice the commands. Ryan was very good instructor and very understandable in his explanations

By Marco S S C

Nov 8, 2021

good really good

By CRISTINA D M

Nov 5, 2021

Nice

By Mayuri S M

Dec 16, 2021

nice cousesr

By Sakis G

Dec 21, 2021

very good

By Raju K

Nov 28, 2021

good

