Chevron Left
Back to Querying Databases Using SQL SELECT statement

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Querying Databases Using SQL SELECT statement by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
150 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to retrieve data from tables in a database using SQL SELECT statement. In addition, this project will expose you to how to use different SQL operators together with the WHERE clause to set conditions on tables in a database for database manipulation. In order to reinforce the use of SQL SELECT statement to query a database for database insights, you will work on different tasks as the concepts are being introduced to you. Note: You do not need to be a data administrator or data analyst to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with SQL is required. If you are not familiar with SQL and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided project titled “Performing Data Definition and Manipulation in SQL”....

Top reviews

AO

Sep 19, 2020

I'm very grateful for finishing this great course of Querying Databases Using SQL SELECT statement.

EL

Oct 25, 2020

Great course and the way it was handle helps a lot to understand information being provided.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 32 Reviews for Querying Databases Using SQL SELECT statement

By Amy B

Oct 23, 2021

Great class & Teacher Arimoro is awesome!!! I also love the class format with the split screen cloud machine you get to use during the project. Keep in mind you can only access this cloud machine 3 x's. Copy & paste your work to notepad to keep a copy for yourself because once the class is over you wont have access to your work.

By Jack D L Z G

Aug 4, 2020

El instructor habla muy rápido y a veces debes detener y reproducir nuevamente el vídeo para poder llevar el ritmo. Pero en general, es bueno y explica con claridad.

By Abdullahi M O

Sep 20, 2020

I'm very grateful for finishing this great course of Querying Databases Using SQL SELECT statement.

By Eduardo Z L

Oct 26, 2020

Great course and the way it was handle helps a lot to understand information being provided.

By Vedashree J

Sep 27, 2020

I like this course. I learned the basics from this course about the SQL select statements.

By Deonte A

Oct 27, 2020

This Course was just what I need to help me get a new skill in my current job!

By Subodh A

Aug 23, 2020

This is a very good Hands-On project course for learning SQL Select statement.

By shahreyar

Aug 3, 2020

This was pretty amazing and lucid course, must-have for beginners

By Bindu V S

Aug 18, 2020

Good project , got a clear picture of SELECT statement in SQL

By Luis l L L

Jan 4, 2021

You can use what you learn in many projects

By YESU A M J

Oct 23, 2021

fantastic course to complete for beginners

By Marc L

Mar 26, 2021

Excellent course. Very comprehensive.

By Harvey J

Sep 1, 2020

it is easy to learn and understand

By Oliver T C

Oct 30, 2020

Guided Project is effective.

By Jesus M Z F

Jul 29, 2020

Good course, thank's teacher

By Khandaker M A

Aug 3, 2020

Quite okay with everything

By Daniel L M

Sep 24, 2020

Great course to take!

By Alexis V

Dec 14, 2020

Amazing explanation

By Ernesto F B C

Aug 1, 2020

Muy bueno el curso

By Ahmad H F

Sep 2, 2020

Good for Beginner

By SHASHI K A

Aug 19, 2020

wonderful course

By Carlos J B L

Oct 12, 2020

muy buen curso

By Ismoilov T M

Sep 22, 2020

Very good

By KRITIKA S

Nov 6, 2020

Helpful

By Adidravidan K A

Jul 19, 2021

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder