By Anish A•
Jan 29, 2022
Would have been better had we got a handout detailing the short programs with their corresponding explanations.
By Michael Z•
Oct 24, 2021
Very good beginner-course. Thanks a lot for it.
By Damian•
Jan 25, 2022
It's alright if you're starting out in ruby and it covers most of the key concepts I wanted clarified. But it could go a lot deeper.
By Mohammed A•
Feb 9, 2022
The course is not as advertised. It only covered the basics of Ruby while mentioning we would go into DevOps Skills, which it did not. I did not even create or edit a file through code.