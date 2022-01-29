Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ruby Scripting for DevOps by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this course, you will have a solid grasp of scripting in Ruby. You will be ready to work with DevOps tools that use Ruby. You will be able to begin to read and understand Ruby scripts in your daily line of work...

By Anish A

Jan 29, 2022

Would have been better had we got a handout detailing the short programs with their corresponding explanations.

By Michael Z

Oct 24, 2021

V​ery good beginner-course. Thanks a lot for it.

By Damian

Jan 25, 2022

I​t's alright if you're starting out in ruby and it covers most of the key concepts I wanted clarified. But it could go a lot deeper.

By Mohammed A

Feb 9, 2022

T​he course is not as advertised. It only covered the basics of Ruby while mentioning we would go into DevOps Skills, which it did not. I did not even create or edit a file through code.

