Web Scraping With GPT: Translate Foreign News Headlines

The internet, as we know, is a treasure trove of information, but language barriers often limit our ability to access all of it. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will unlock the potential of accessing global content by integrating web scraping techniques with the power of OpenAI's translation capabilities. You will use modern web scraping Python tools to extract content from multiple international language news websites and then utilise the OpenAI API to translate and summarize that content into concise English news summaries. By the end of this journey, you will have crafted a Python application capable of providing on-the-fly content summarization from any web source, bridging the linguistic gap and making global content more accessible.
Apply web scraping techniques to effectively extract content from various websites using Python libraries
Translate and summarize foreign language news headline content into concise English summaries
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set Up the Environment and Initial Data
Parse HTML and Extract Headlines
Refine Data Extraction process
Write our prompt generator function
Translate Headlines with OpenAI
Recommended experience
Python Programming, working with APIs, Jupyter Notebooks, credit card for tokens from OpenAI
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.