Chevron Left
Back to Linux: File Management for Devops

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux: File Management for Devops by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
23 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux file management for DevOps, you will be working entirely on the command line and using powerful Linux commands working with files and directories and manipulating them. We will copying, moving and creating symlinks between files, as well as learning how to search through outputs and cut outputs by columns to only retrieve the data fields that we need. We will learn various commands and options that will give you the confidence to work with files in most Linux environments. This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also. By the end of this course, you will have worked with files across the filesystem and will have a solid working knowledge of file manipulation in Linux. This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of Linux command line and crud practices in computer science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

SA

Apr 2, 2021

Very Good Explanation and which will really helpful for beginners\n\nQuiz is very simple, would request you to make tough so that certificate will have weightage.

CF

Jun 19, 2021

Taking very basic commands and giving multiple options with very in-depth explanations

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Linux: File Management for Devops

By Sukumar A

Apr 3, 2021

Very Good Explanation and which will really helpful for beginners

Quiz is very simple, would request you to make tough so that certificate will have weightage.

By Clifton A F

Jun 20, 2021

Taking very basic commands and giving multiple options with very in-depth explanations

By Efren A T

Dec 16, 2020

Amazing course! Very well explained with multiple examples and exercises.

By Ramazan T

May 14, 2021

Thank you so much for the well-prepared course.

By Gayan

Feb 22, 2021

This a good fundamental course

By Sharath K G

Mar 22, 2021

thank you Coursera

By José R M C

Feb 6, 2021

It is a basic course for people who are just begining to work with linux. It is well explained

By Vishal V

Feb 17, 2021

All commands could have been explained in more detail.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder