Chevron Left
Back to Linux: I/O Redirection for DevOps

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux: I/O Redirection for DevOps by Coursera Project Network

5.0
stars
12 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux i/o redirection for DevOps you will be working entirely on the command line and using powerful Linux commands and redirection operators to learn how input and output redirection works in Linux. You will get experience of taking control of what happens to the stdin and stdout of all your commands and no longer be confused about the details on how piping and redirection works in Linux. This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also. By the end of this course, you will have used all of the redirection operators to redirect data and you will be comfortable to do so with ease going forward. This will also allow you to possess one of the important foundations of Bash scripting. This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of Linux command line and crud practices in computer science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

SA

Mar 27, 2021

The course is great , I learnt alot but It will be great if there is file that we can refer to while we are doing the project

CF

Jun 17, 2021

I would urge anyone stating in Linux to take some of Rudi's courses. One of the very best instructors on Coursera.

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Linux: I/O Redirection for DevOps

By Sanaa A

Mar 28, 2021

The course is great , I learnt alot but It will be great if there is file that we can refer to while we are doing the project

By Clifton A F

Jun 18, 2021

I would urge anyone stating in Linux to take some of Rudi's courses. One of the very best instructors on Coursera.

By Efren A T

Dec 21, 2020

Another super useful course to level up your linux skills to pro! A+

By Nathalia M

Jan 16, 2021

Great instructor, great guided project!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder