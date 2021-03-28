SA
Mar 27, 2021
The course is great , I learnt alot but It will be great if there is file that we can refer to while we are doing the project
CF
Jun 17, 2021
I would urge anyone stating in Linux to take some of Rudi's courses. One of the very best instructors on Coursera.
By Sanaa A•
Mar 28, 2021
By Clifton A F•
Jun 18, 2021
By Efren A T•
Dec 21, 2020
Another super useful course to level up your linux skills to pro! A+
By Nathalia M•
Jan 16, 2021
Great instructor, great guided project!