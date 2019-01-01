Learner Reviews & Feedback for Typescript in React: Get started by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this course we will work with a number of examples of react components to work our way logically through some of the most commonly used parts of typescript in React. Along the way, feel free to pause the videos at any point and really play with the code to test things out, hover things and try to see if you can use the tooling to find solutions to the problems we have. By the end of the course you will be able to start working with a Typescript project in a React application....