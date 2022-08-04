Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web Development in React.js: Development Basics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
React has become one of the most popular front-end JavaScript libraries, and for good reason. Its declarative syntax and efficient virtual DOM make it an ideal tool for building complex, interactive user interfaces. If you're new to React, this project will provide you with a solid foundation in the basics of building React applications. In this project, you will learn how to create React components using JSX syntax, and how to render them to the DOM using ReactDOM. You will also learn about the concept of parent-child data flow in React and how to implement it using props to pass data from parent components to child components. Additionally, you will learn how to use the useState() hook to manage state in functional React components, and how to implement dynamic behavior in your applications. Finally you gain a solid grasp of the useEffect() hook to manage side effects in a React component. In order to get the most out of this project, it is recommended learners have a background in the following: knowledge of Javascript DOM manipulation, basic Javascript programming such as setting variables, creating and calling functions, data types, conditional statements, events and loops, including map/filter methods, as well as importing and exporting modules.
This project should take approximately 1 hour to complete...