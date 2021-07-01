Chevron Left
About the Course

Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this course. Your AWS account will be charged as per your usage. Please make sure that you are able to access Sagemaker within your AWS account. If your AWS account is new, you may need to ask AWS support for access to certain resources. You should be familiar with python programming, and AWS before starting this hands on project. We use a Sagemaker P type instance in this project, and if you don't have access to this instance type, please contact AWS support and request access. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to train and deploy a Semantic Segmentation model using Amazon Sagemaker. Sagemaker provides a number of machine learning algorithms ready to be used for solving a number of tasks. We will use the semantic segmentation algorithm from Sagemaker to create, train and deploy a model that will be able to segment images of dogs and cats from the popular IIIT-Oxford Pets Dataset into 3 unique pixel values. That is, each pixel of an input image would be classified as either foreground (pet), background (not a pet), or unclassified (transition between foreground and background). Since this is a practical, project-based course, we will not dive in the theory behind deep learning based semantic segmentation, but will focus purely on training and deploying a model with Sagemaker. You will also need to have some experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS)....

Top reviews

By Tarun

Jul 1, 2021

Some of the critical code is not working now. I think Coursera should achieve the course until things get updated by the instructor.

By Alireza A

Jan 12, 2022

I found the project to be a great step-by-step introduction to using notebooks within sagemaker in order to orchestrate training/deployment jobs!

By Mustafa A

Mar 8, 2021

Thanks So Much Coursera Learning Platform i Learn lot of Skills from Here, and get start my Business www.facebook.com/MySalesWays

By Mihir I

Apr 23, 2022

Great ML Project using Amazon Sagemaker !

By Enrique A M

Oct 26, 2021

That s very incredible course, thanks

By Devidas K

May 19, 2020

It was Wonderful learning Experience

By SONALI H

Oct 30, 2021

better experience

By Carlos A R Z

Jun 19, 2020

Great course :3

By Pris A

Feb 18, 2021

Perfect!

By ABDUL H H

Apr 4, 2021

good

By Himanshu S

Jun 14, 2021

Information given is not complete

By Maximilian B

Jul 3, 2020

I am not very happy with this course. The instructor just rushes through some inside his formerly prepared jupyter notebook and his explanations on the actual code snippets are very short and not very understandable. Also he needs to work on his presentation skills as he struggles a lot during with finding the right words for his explanations during the course. This could have been prepared a lot better.

