AA
Jan 11, 2022
I found the project to be a great step-by-step introduction to using notebooks within sagemaker in order to orchestrate training/deployment jobs!
MA
Mar 7, 2021
Thanks So Much Coursera Learning Platform i Learn lot of Skills from Here, and get start my Business www.facebook.com/MySalesWays
By Tarun•
Jul 1, 2021
Some of the critical code is not working now. I think Coursera should achieve the course until things get updated by the instructor.
By Mihir I•
Apr 23, 2022
Great ML Project using Amazon Sagemaker !
By Enrique A M•
Oct 26, 2021
That s very incredible course, thanks
By Devidas K•
May 19, 2020
It was Wonderful learning Experience
By SONALI H•
Oct 30, 2021
better experience
By Carlos A R Z•
Jun 19, 2020
Great course :3
By Pris A•
Feb 18, 2021
Perfect!
By ABDUL H H•
Apr 4, 2021
good
By Himanshu S•
Jun 14, 2021
Information given is not complete
By Maximilian B•
Jul 3, 2020
I am not very happy with this course. The instructor just rushes through some inside his formerly prepared jupyter notebook and his explanations on the actual code snippets are very short and not very understandable. Also he needs to work on his presentation skills as he struggles a lot during with finding the right words for his explanations during the course. This could have been prepared a lot better.