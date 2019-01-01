Chevron Left
Back to Set Up a Clockify Workspace

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Set Up a Clockify Workspace by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project, you will set up a workspace in Clockify to track billable hours for a small business. Clockify is a great free software for time tracking and generating reports. It will help your business stay organized and prepare for future growth. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder