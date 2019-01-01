Chevron Left
Back to How to Set Up Shop on Facebook Shops using Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Set Up Shop on Facebook Shops using Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Throughout the project, we will be able to create a fully functioning Facebook Shop step by step. By the end of this project, you will be able to create a fully functional Facebook Shop for your business. Throughout the project, you will be able to identify and apply the functions of Facebook shop, in addition to creating a seamless experience for your prospective customers when they visit your shop. Moreover, you will also be able to use Canva, which gives you a wide array of features that allow you to edit photos without extensive photo editing knowledge or experience. This guided project is for intermediate users of Facebook Business users since we will develop from the basic knowledge of running a Facebook Page. This project will provide you with the ability to create a simplified online buying and selling process for customers and small business owners....
