Set up a Continuous Integration (CI) workflow in CIrcleCI by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
15 ratings
3 reviews

In this 1-hour long project-based course on Setting up a Continuous Integration (CI) workflow in CircleCI, you will work through the complete workflow of getting a development project (nodeJS application) through version control (git and GitHub) and into a simple CI pipeline in CirclCI. This course is designed for developers who have never worked with a CI tool before who want to understand how continuous integration can benefit their development processes and/or how it fits together in a development lifecycle. By the end of this course, you will have a working pipeline of your own (in your own CircleCI user account) which will handle the building and testing of your code based on any pull requests made to your project repository in GitHub This is a beginner course and as such is not designed for intermediate developers or DevOps professionals and students who already understand CI/CD and want a deep-dive on CircleCI and its various configuration capabilities. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Gilles F

Feb 16, 2021

Good training with clear information and instructions for the exercises. Too bad that you have to pay git to use branch protection now

By Roberto N

May 2, 2021

Easy to follow, clear, handy... An excellent course to get started with CircleCI

By Mohammed E

Feb 9, 2022

Course is a good starting point to circleCI world but the content is not as epxected also there's alot of noise and a lot of stuff happen in instructor mic, sound quality is very bad I don't recommend it

