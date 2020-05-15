Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Retrieve Data using Single-Table SQL Queries by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
304 ratings
51 reviews

About the Course

In this course you’ll learn how to effectively retrieve data from a relational database table using the SQL language. We all know that most computer systems rely on at least one database to store data. Your tax information is stored in the database used by the Internal Revenue Service. Your phone stores your contacts’ names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers in a database. If you shop online, you’re viewing photos, descriptions, and prices of products that are stored in a database. Database designers go to great lengths to design databases so that the data can be stored securely and in an organized format. It’s important to note that the main reason they go to all that work is so that we can get the data back out again when we need it! That’s called “data retrieval”. Data is retrieved or read from a relational database by using a language called SQL to query (or question) the database. SQL is referred to as “the language of relational databases”. It can be used by itself or embedded in programs to retrieve data. Once the data is retrieved, it can be displayed on a web page or PC application, or even printed on paper. You’ll be practicing writing SQL queries using SQLiteStudio. Next time you go online and look up the daily special at your favorite restaurant, you can think about the fact that it’s likely that an SQL query was used behind the scenes to fetch that data and pop it up on your screen. By the end of this course, you’ll even have a pretty good idea what the query might have looked like! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

CP

Sep 3, 2020

A quick, easy to follow introduction to SQL data retrieval. Practicing alongside the instructor helped to cement my understanding.

VT

Jun 19, 2020

This Project provides the basic syntax and well explanation for SQL as well as SQLitestudio.\n\nThank you!

By SRIDEVI B

May 15, 2020

5

By Anand G

Jun 9, 2020

The course content is great, easy to understand.

Talking about some issues, the voice was distorted , maybe because of my internet connection.

Overall it is a great overview of the basics of SQL.

Thankyou.

By Camille P

Sep 4, 2020

A quick, easy to follow introduction to SQL data retrieval. Practicing alongside the instructor helped to cement my understanding.

By Dilip K P

Jul 24, 2020

Short and Simple .... Enjoyed the course and i do appreciate the project guide for her excellent support!

By Vy H N T

Jun 20, 2020

This Project provides the basic syntax and well explanation for SQL as well as SQLitestudio.

Thank you!

By Amol P

Jul 29, 2020

it's too simple and easy to understand concept on select, where and order clause

By Subodh A

Oct 21, 2020

Good Hands On project to learn details of SQL Select statement using SQLLite.

By Rohit G

Jun 5, 2020

Thanks for this course, this encourages me to do more SQL projects.

By AMRIT S

Jun 5, 2020

A brief overview and introduction to the Structured Query Language

By Prashant K

Jun 19, 2020

Its great for beginners to have a quick learning of a SQL queries

By Samriddh M

Aug 19, 2020

Excellent content and simple presentation suited to a beginner.

By Egna P G

Jun 30, 2020

A very beginner level course. Easy to understand

By Deniel a X

Jun 5, 2020

Marvelous, Excellent, Wonderful, Amazing.

By Felipe J G

May 30, 2020

Very good course and platform to practice

By Thomas G

Jan 11, 2021

Very good explanations of the topics.

By Sayon S D

Sep 5, 2020

Simple and easily understandable

By Vishal Y

May 21, 2020

All Good and everything right.

By Simran A

Jun 23, 2020

Excellent course!

By Manisha

May 21, 2020

Great experience

By Sachin D A

May 17, 2020

its very useful

By XAVIER S M

Jun 2, 2020

Very Helpful !

By SHASHWATI G

May 24, 2020

Very helpful.

By Joti R M

Nov 6, 2020

great work

By R A K

Jul 30, 2020

it is good

By Rudhira V P

Sep 30, 2020

Good one.

