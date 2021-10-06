Learner Reviews & Feedback for Spring Boot with Embedded Database by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
18 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
In this guided project you will be designing an AddToCart Entity of E-Commerce application and along the way, you will learn and understand the basic structure of the Spring Boot application and how to start and terminate the Spring Boot application. Then you will learn about the architecture and concept of the embedded database H2. Then you will learn about how to configure and access embedded database H2 and how to pre-populate data in an embedded database on application start.
By the end of this project, you will be able to design entity classes and will have a fair idea about how entities get mapped to database tables....
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Spring Boot with Embedded Database