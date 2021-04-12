Learner Reviews & Feedback for SQL CASE Statements by Coursera Project Network
4.3
stars
16 ratings
•
5 reviews
Welcome to this project-based course, SQL CASE Statements. In this project, you will learn how to use SQL CASE statements to query tables in a database.
By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will be able to write simple CASE statements to retrieve the desired result from a database. Then, we will move systematically to write more complex SQL CASE statements. Furthermore, we will see how to use the CASE clause together with aggregate functions, and SQL joins to get the desired result you want from tables in a database. Also, you will learn how to use the CASE clause to transpose the result of a query.
Also, for this hands-on project, we will use PostgreSQL as our preferred database management system (DBMS). Therefore, to complete this project, it is required that you have prior experience with using PostgreSQL. Similarly, this project is an advanced SQL concept; so, a good foundation for writing SQL queries, and performing joins in SQL is vital to complete this project.
If you are not familiar with writing queries in SQL and SQL joins and want to learn these concepts, start with my previous guided projects titled “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement", “Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions” and “Mastering SQL Joins”. I taught these guided projects using PostgreSQL. So, taking these projects will give the needed requisite to complete this project on SQL CASE Statements. However, if you are comfortable writing queries in PostgreSQL, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!...
By Gabriela S
•
Apr 12, 2021
The course is very useful and I have gained a good understating of the CASE statement. I didn't like that in the quiz there was a question specific to the configuration of the training environment - I don't think it is relevant for me to remember that kind of information.
By Stan M
•
Apr 13, 2021
very good course, Learnt a ton of stuff. Good instructor.
By ANTONIO C
•
Aug 27, 2021
Quite good !!
By Kaptan M
•
Oct 7, 2021
I cannot understand the lecturer.
By Macarena P B O
•
Oct 11, 2021
I couldn't see the video, which is the only source of information. Was money to the trash!