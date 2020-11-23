Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to utilize MySQL joins in your queries. By the end of this project, you will create a number of examples that will develop your learning around joins in SQL. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of SQL to the next level by enabling you to utilize joins. Thus, being able to develop more complex queries. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind different joins that are available in MySQL language such as inner join, outer join, and left join. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating SQL functions based on a database around a bookstore. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided....

By Eric J

Nov 23, 2020

There were some issues related to this course such as in the 4th lesson, the employees table didn't have a managerid field for the self join exercise. The instructor also switched her alias syntax method without mentioning anything to her audience. There were other subtle mistakes throughout the course and the explanations and examples could be improved. However, it's a good, simple course to continue expanding your SQL knowledge and work through some exercises. The instructor comes across as capable and intelligent but just needs to clean up the course a bit.

By James T

Jan 15, 2022

The course is an excellent and well produced overview of SQL joins. I enjoyed the course.

By pocholo p

Oct 23, 2020

I enjoyed this Project Network! I learned more about the differences of all SQL Joints.

By Rekhashree N

Apr 30, 2021

Good to learn basics of SQL JOINS HANDSON

By Gabriela S

Apr 8, 2021

Good and efficient presentation of joins

By Marco A M H

Dec 22, 2020

Excellent course, very clear.

By Ashish C

Dec 19, 2020

short and Easy to understand

By MARY J C L

Nov 1, 2020

it was easy to understand

By Aimy N B M Y

Oct 21, 2020

Beginner friendly..

By Pallavi R

Dec 23, 2021

Easy and Usefull

By Daniela V

Oct 27, 2020

Great course!

By Deleted A

Dec 19, 2020

Excellent.

By SOURAV K

Jan 29, 2022

best

By Kelsey G L

Oct 29, 2020

very easy to follow. Definitely recommendable. However some mentioned columns are not available and sometimes instruction for the activity is unclear, but it's okay since there are solution walkthroughs in the end

By Srinivasa S

Jan 25, 2022

Very good. Instructed explained very well with good examples.

By Youssef D

Oct 26, 2020

good for basics

By HARSHA B

Mar 28, 2022

Nice

By Bharat S

Jul 1, 2021

below than average

