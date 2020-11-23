JT
Jan 15, 2022
The course is an excellent and well produced overview of SQL joins. I enjoyed the course.
Oct 22, 2020
I enjoyed this Project Network! I learned more about the differences of all SQL Joints.
Nov 23, 2020
There were some issues related to this course such as in the 4th lesson, the employees table didn't have a managerid field for the self join exercise. The instructor also switched her alias syntax method without mentioning anything to her audience. There were other subtle mistakes throughout the course and the explanations and examples could be improved. However, it's a good, simple course to continue expanding your SQL knowledge and work through some exercises. The instructor comes across as capable and intelligent but just needs to clean up the course a bit.
Apr 30, 2021
Good to learn basics of SQL JOINS HANDSON
Apr 8, 2021
Good and efficient presentation of joins
Dec 22, 2020
Excellent course, very clear.
Dec 19, 2020
short and Easy to understand
Nov 1, 2020
it was easy to understand
Oct 21, 2020
Beginner friendly..
Dec 23, 2021
Easy and Usefull
Oct 27, 2020
Great course!
Dec 19, 2020
Excellent.
Jan 29, 2022
best
Oct 29, 2020
very easy to follow. Definitely recommendable. However some mentioned columns are not available and sometimes instruction for the activity is unclear, but it's okay since there are solution walkthroughs in the end
Jan 25, 2022
Very good. Instructed explained very well with good examples.
Oct 26, 2020
good for basics
Mar 28, 2022
Nice
Jul 1, 2021
below than average