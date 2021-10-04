Learner Reviews & Feedback for SQL Window Functions for Analytics by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
11 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course SQL Window Functions for Analytics. This is a hands-on project that will help SQL users use window functions extensively for database insights. In this project, you will learn how to explore and query the project-db database extensively. We will start this hands-on project by retrieving the data in the table in the database.
By the end of this 2-hour-and-a-half-long project, you will be able to use different window functions to retrieve the desired result from a database. In this project, you will learn how to use SQL window functions like ROW_NUMBER(), RANK(), DENSE_RANK(), NTILE(), and LAST_VALUE() to manipulate data in the project-db database. Also, we will consider how to use aggregate window functions. These window functions will be used together with the OVER() clause to query this database. By extension, we will use grouping functions like GROUPING SETS(), ROLLUP(), and CUBE() to retrieve sublevel and grand totals....
