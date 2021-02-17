Chevron Left
Building Students Math Skills with iKnowit by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
15 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be fully prepared to use iKnowit with your students to improve their math skills. IKnowit is an interactive math practice site for students in Kindergarten through Grade 5. Through iKnowit, teachers can assign students math activities that are at their ability level. Students then engage in practice that is encouraging and aligned with program goals, while teachers are provided with valuable data on how students are progressing towards curriculum goals. Throughout this project, we will navigate through the various features of iKnowit as we work together to ensure that your account is ready to use with your class. *You will need a free iKnowit account for this project....
By NADIA M V

Feb 16, 2021

The project was really understandable, it went step by step so it was difficult to get lost in it

By Shirin T

Apr 2, 2022

Enjoyed the course. Very user friendly.

By Ayisha E A

Jul 3, 2021

So helpful I really liked it

By Analyn B

Dec 3, 2020

Thank you so much!

