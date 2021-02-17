Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Students Math Skills with iKnowit by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
15 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be fully prepared to use iKnowit with your students to improve their math skills. IKnowit is an interactive math practice site for students in Kindergarten through Grade 5. Through iKnowit, teachers can assign students math activities that are at their ability level. Students then engage in practice that is encouraging and aligned with program goals, while teachers are provided with valuable data on how students are progressing towards curriculum goals.
Throughout this project, we will navigate through the various features of iKnowit as we work together to ensure that your account is ready to use with your class.
*You will need a free iKnowit account for this project....
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Building Students Math Skills with iKnowit
By NADIA M V
•
Feb 16, 2021
The project was really understandable, it went step by step so it was difficult to get lost in it