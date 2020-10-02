Learner Reviews & Feedback for Style Tables with CSS by Coursera Project Network
In this intermediate-level course you will explore how CSS (Cascading Stylesheets) can be used to alter the appearance of a table on your web page. HTML is used to add a table to a website to organize content. CSS is used to make that table easier to read and more visually appealing to website visitors. You will use the Notepad++ editor to write CSS rules with a variety of selectors and properties that are applied to table components to change their appearance. The Chrome browser is used to display the page to test the results of your work. CSS is a very powerful tool and using it to enhance the look of a table is a valuable skill for a web developer.
By Luthfi F I
•
Oct 2, 2020
This is good for those who want to study about CSS especially in styling tables.
By Ulysses D R
•
Jul 12, 2021
The course was great. Would like more of this please.