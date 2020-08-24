Chevron Left
Back to Style Images with CSS

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Style Images with CSS by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
55 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this intermediate-level course you will explore how CSS (Cascading Stylesheets) can be used to alter the appearance of an image on your web page. HTML is used to add image content to a website and CSS is used to make that content visually appealing to website visitors. You will use the Notepad++ editor to write CSS rules with a variety of selectors and properties that are applied to images to change their appearance. The Chrome browser is used to display the page to test the results of your work. CSS is a very powerful tool and using it to gain more control over the visual aspects of images is a valuable skill for a web developer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Style Images with CSS

By Kayser F

Aug 24, 2020

Very specific topic, but very nice.

By Cj S D

Oct 27, 2020

This is so awesome!! Thank you

By hadi k

Nov 6, 2020

Useful and fun course

By Samandar S

Oct 9, 2020

great, good luck

By Pulatova U B

Oct 30, 2020

good

By Mayuri S M

Dec 13, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder