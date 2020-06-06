AH
Apr 15, 2020
It was amazing lecture and teach special with SVM in Python I did learn a lot from him via his tasked. I will download his videos all each tasked have a part of explanation.
GS
Jun 8, 2020
This is a very good course to start with SVM.I now know the basic coding for SVM.\n\nThank You sir.
By ilay b•
Jun 6, 2020
the remote desktop is impossible to work with.
just let me work on the jupyter lab...
very low level of course
By Anuganti S•
Jun 5, 2020
Nice explanation. Each and every step explained well and in notebook written good explanation.
Thanks for the Project explanation, practice and skill test.
skill test questions is very useful and to gain knowledge on SVM.
By Muhammet N C•
Sep 17, 2020
Short and understandable. Plus, Josh Starmer is a great instructor.
By Ali M H•
Apr 16, 2020
By Mofei W•
Nov 4, 2020
Best instructor I've ever had. I'm a huge fan of all of your stats videos! Awesome awesome work and I'm really looking forward to more in ML!!!
By Gouri S•
Jun 9, 2020
This is a very good course to start with SVM.I now know the basic coding for SVM.

Thank You sir.
Thank You sir.
By Mayank S•
Apr 30, 2020
Great Course. Designed nicely, easy to understand. Now i know how to use SVM.
By vivek d•
Jul 21, 2020
I am a beginner in this area but I learned a lot in this course.
By Rushikesh S•
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent Teaching. Makes it easier for you to understand SVM.
By Vedang B•
Oct 18, 2020
Short concise and precise course for learning SVM.
By Yasir A•
Sep 11, 2020
Very helpful. Great instructor.
By Abhimanyu D•
May 9, 2020
nice course
By Doss D•
Jun 19, 2020
Thank you
By Uppalapati. S S•
Jun 20, 2020
Great
By Manish N•
May 2, 2021
Good
By p s•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 23, 2020
good
By FRANSESCO M•
Jun 22, 2020
Best
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 16, 2020
nice
By BHARATH M•
Jun 7, 2020
Although there are many lectures on SVM, I have opted for this because of the name " Josh Starmer" BAMM..!! I am a great follower of his youtube videos and I like the way he explains things in easy and understandable way. I hope I have learnt many things to mess around with Support vector Machines. This even helps me in my class project.
By Nilesh A•
May 17, 2020
The course really picks up nice on reading, formatting, handling missing values but it's stretched too much and the re-reading of the jupyter notebook seemed too much for me. In the end, I do understand only a bit of SVM's implementation and optimization but not really the concept of SVM.
By Nikhil T•
Jul 8, 2020
Initially it was explained but after some point he just started reading the code