4.7
stars
174 ratings
About the Course

In this project, you will write the HTML code to incorporate tables and forms into a web page. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting web page. HTML tables are used to organize and present data in a tabular format, making it easier to read for the web page visitor. Tables are also used to position items on a web page. Adding a simple form to the web page provides a method of interacting with visitors. By the end of the course, you will have created a web page that includes a table that displays and positions organized data, images, and a form. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Mr. S S S

Jul 6, 2020

Even if it is a guided project of 2 hours approximately, it helps learner understand the theoretical concepts as well as focuses on the hands-on session a lot. Very good.

Thank You!

By Christina J B

Dec 6, 2020

This is a great course for me because I had learn many things about the tables an forms in HTML and it was something very interested to know an learn about an thank you Coursera.

By Deleted A

Jun 23, 2020

I liked guided project it was good experience working side by side with course instructor in a explainatory manner .

By KAMAL T

Sep 6, 2020

well all good but you need the knowledge of php or python for the handling of data

By gadivemula s

Aug 22, 2020

I learned a lot from this course

and this is a best course for beginners

By David O A

Jul 29, 2020

Excelente contenido del curso, muchas gracias por permitirme participar

By Ulysses D R

Jul 7, 2021

Loved this course. Please continue to make courses like these.

By Luthfi F I

Oct 1, 2020

It's very useful for me, adding my knowledge. Thank you

By Ma T H S

Aug 24, 2020

I think this is the best website.

By Joy K

Jul 31, 2020

Good project about a single topic

By suraj a

Jun 29, 2020

it was very effective course

By Mohammed M C

Sep 29, 2020

Good course..i enjoyed it

By hadi k

Oct 29, 2020

Interesting and useful

By ASIF I K S

Jul 2, 2020

GOOD FOR BEGGINERS

By Fahim T W I

Jul 13, 2020

Thnaks you!!!!

By Mayuri S M

Nov 7, 2021

nice project

By Dilshod A

Aug 6, 2020

Thanks a lot

By Milan a

Jul 6, 2020

nice project

By Pankaj P

Jun 28, 2020

great course

By Sercan K

Oct 27, 2020

Great Work

By Aniket D

Sep 13, 2020

thank you

By Poonam P

Aug 24, 2020

very good

By Md. R Q S

Sep 14, 2020

great

By Naman J

Nov 1, 2020

Nice

By Bigendra K

Aug 27, 2020

good

