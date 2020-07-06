MS
Jul 5, 2020
Even if it is a guided project of 2 hours approximately, it helps learner understand the theoretical concepts as well as focuses on the hands-on session a lot. Very good.\n\nThank You!
CB
Dec 5, 2020
This is a great course for me because I had learn many things about the tables an forms in HTML and it was something very interested to know an learn about an thank you Coursera.
By Mr. S S S•
Jul 6, 2020
Even if it is a guided project of 2 hours approximately, it helps learner understand the theoretical concepts as well as focuses on the hands-on session a lot. Very good.
Thank You!
By Christina J B•
Dec 6, 2020
This is a great course for me because I had learn many things about the tables an forms in HTML and it was something very interested to know an learn about an thank you Coursera.
By Deleted A•
Jun 23, 2020
I liked guided project it was good experience working side by side with course instructor in a explainatory manner .
By KAMAL T•
Sep 6, 2020
well all good but you need the knowledge of php or python for the handling of data
By gadivemula s•
Aug 22, 2020
I learned a lot from this course
and this is a best course for beginners
By David O A•
Jul 29, 2020
Excelente contenido del curso, muchas gracias por permitirme participar
By Ulysses D R•
Jul 7, 2021
Loved this course. Please continue to make courses like these.
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 1, 2020
It's very useful for me, adding my knowledge. Thank you
By Ma T H S•
Aug 24, 2020
I think this is the best website.
By Joy K•
Jul 31, 2020
Good project about a single topic
By suraj a•
Jun 29, 2020
it was very effective course
By Mohammed M C•
Sep 29, 2020
Good course..i enjoyed it
By hadi k•
Oct 29, 2020
Interesting and useful
By ASIF I K S•
Jul 2, 2020
GOOD FOR BEGGINERS
By Fahim T W I•
Jul 13, 2020
Thnaks you!!!!
By Mayuri S M•
Nov 7, 2021
nice project
By Dilshod A•
Aug 6, 2020
Thanks a lot
By Milan a•
Jul 6, 2020
nice project
By Pankaj P•
Jun 28, 2020
great course
By Sercan K•
Oct 27, 2020
Great Work
By Aniket D•
Sep 13, 2020
thank you
By Poonam P•
Aug 24, 2020
very good
By Md. R Q S•
Sep 14, 2020
great
By Naman J•
Nov 1, 2020
Nice
By Bigendra K•
Aug 27, 2020
good