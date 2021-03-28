LS
Jun 3, 2021
Great workshop, all the concepts were very well explained.
AA
Mar 14, 2022
The first to introduce such a rare and important topic.
By Awais A•
Mar 28, 2021
This is something that I was looking for. I've studied a lot of theories about TensorRT but this project gives a clear view of how to do it. Good job, and thanks for the awesome course.
One last thing, Please upload the TensorRT deployment of TensorFlow object detection on Jetson devices. That would be helpful
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Fabian I M N•
Apr 20, 2021
Excelent and compresed way of explaining TensorRT
By Nusrat I•
Apr 16, 2021
Awesome project. Thank you so much.
By Chandra S•
Dec 13, 2020
Excellent guided course
By ERNAZAROV B T O•
Sep 10, 2020
Very good...
By Vignesh R•
Jul 8, 2021
Need more theoretical explanation on concepts
By Yilber R•
Oct 1, 2020
excellent