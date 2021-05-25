Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Terraform for absolute beginners by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
86 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Terraform allows infrastructure to be expressed as code. The desired state is expressed in a simple human-readable language. Terraform uses this language to provide an execution plan of changes, which can be reviewed for safety and then applied to make changes. Extensible providers allow Terraform to manage a broad range of resources, including hardware, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will get Understanding of Infrastructure as code Understanding of Terraform basics and its execution flow Understanding HCL language (Harshicorp Language System) syntax Creating infrastructure using Terraform Defining variables in Terraform...

Top reviews

By Amol C P

May 25, 2021

Great

By Kumar K

Oct 29, 2021

Thank You for this course, It really did help me a lot in learning terraform.

By Anil k M

Jul 26, 2021

This corse is great for people who started learning Terraform.

By Varadan A

Jan 6, 2022

I​ts a wonderful beginners course for initiation into Terraform. Nicely done! Thank You So Much!

By Deeksha R

Aug 5, 2021

For a beginner its best course. Thanks team for upgrading my skiils.

By Nayab R S

Sep 25, 2021

Excellent and easy content for a beginner.

By Kenji B

Feb 9, 2022

It was slow, but explained well.

By Kunal A

Jun 14, 2021

Well explained and good hands-on

By Delva D C

Dec 7, 2021

Clear explanations, thank you!

By Danijel M

Jun 11, 2021

A​ good course to get a basic understanding of terraform. However, for more detailed know how on how to do it with certain providers you should tako some advanced course.

By Leo N

Mar 1, 2022

Great course for entry level into terraform. Really good small project to learn core concepts. Highly recommended for those strarting on their terraform journey.

By Gary S

Jan 31, 2022

it s very much for beginners, but good coverage

By Eric A

Jan 6, 2022

Indie accent difficult to understand

By Anil D

Jan 13, 2022

fine introduction

By Rahul K

Apr 5, 2022

much informative

By soumyamunnur

May 19, 2022

Na

