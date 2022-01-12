Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test Driven Development in Java for Beginners by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this course, you will understand the test-driven development process in Java at a beginner's level....
By Dmitry A

Jan 12, 2022

It is impossible to watch the video even with good connection to Cloud desctop. Video freezes each 2 seconds for 5-10 seconds. And finally after all efforts and waitings the timer said me that my time on server is limited.

